David Patton
Courtesy Photo

David Melvin Patton, age 71 of Utica, SD passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, Tuesday, October 25 at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton.