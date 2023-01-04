Marvin Mehlhaff

Marvin L. Mehlhaff, 87, of Yankton, SD died on December 30, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 6 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Tripp City Cemetery in Tripp, SD at approximately 2:00 p.m.