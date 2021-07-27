Daniel Howard Gould, 68, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel due to cancer complications.
Memorial services are being planned for Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Laurel with the Rev. Patrick Broz officiating.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.
Burial of his cremated remains will be at the Laurel Cemetery, Laurel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Commented