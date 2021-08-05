Glenna M. (Cooper) Mitchum passed away at the age of 87, peacefully at Schowalter Villa, in Hesston, Kansas, on February 4, 2021. She is survived by 2 step-children, 4 step-grandchildren and 2 step-great grandchildren. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg, Kansas at a later date. Memorials in the name of Glenna Mitchum, can be sent to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
