Roger Allen Myers, 72, of Yankton died Friday, May 21, 2021, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 28, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev, David Wildermuth officiating. The funeral will be recorded and will be able to be viewed on Roger’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
