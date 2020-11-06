David J. Painter, age 61, of Avon, South Dakota passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 as a result of an auto accident near Tyndall.
Services may be held at a later date.
Goglin Funeral Homes are honored to serve the David Palmer family.
David J. Painter, age 61, of Avon, South Dakota passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 as a result of an auto accident near Tyndall.
Services may be held at a later date.
Goglin Funeral Homes are honored to serve the David Palmer family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented