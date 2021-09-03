Pat Keller, born Aug 11, 1931, passed away on Sept. 1, 2021, at the age of 90 in Greeley, Colo.
Pat is survived by her three children: Bill Keller, Georgia Musil (Ken) and John Keller (Stephanie); three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, two brothers and husband George Keller.
Pat started her teaching career in rural schools in 1964: two years at Peterka and three years at Howard, both in Yankton County. In 1969, Pat started teaching in Gayville-Volin School District until her retirement in 1993.
Pat loved working in her garden, riding her bike while walking her beloved dog, ChelseaTu. She loved Riverside Park and could be seen picking weeds.
Interment of her ashes to be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat’s name to Yankton Senior Center and VFW Post No. 91 in Yankton.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 4, 2021
