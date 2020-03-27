Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High near 45F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Windy at times. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.