Ashley Smith, age 35, of Yankton, South Dakota, died June 28, 2022, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
No local services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
Ashley Smith was born April 11, 1987, in Brainerd, Minnesota. Her family moved to Yankton, South Dakota when she was two years old. Ashley grew up and attended school in Yankton and worked various jobs in Yankton. She then started working for Dayhuff Enterprises as a server for many years. As her health started to decline, she had to quit working but enjoyed working on her arts and crafts, especially her drawings. She was a fantastic artist and enjoying making things for her family.
Ashley was a free spirit, loyal and independent woman who always wanted to find her own way. She had many friends and enjoyed helping people. She especially loved her family.
Survivors include her two children: Aaliyah Person and Caleb Frerk; mother, Connie Carda of Luverne, Minnesota; father, Christopher Smith of Yankton, South Dakota; stepfather, Mick Carda of Yankton; grandmother, Diane Wright of Tacoma, Washington; grandfather, Karl Vehlow Sr. of Chandler, Minnesota; and sister, Alyssa Weiland of Yankton.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Lucas Smith.
