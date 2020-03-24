Gerald “Jerry” Huntley, age 83, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, March 23, 2020, on hospice care at his home in Yankton.
Due to the current health crisis a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Gerald “Jerry” Huntley was born October 8, 1936, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Dorothy M. Sherman and Harvey Huntley. He grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1955. He served his country in the United States Air Force for four years. One of his first jobs was working for Bill Schaefer, Sr. at Couch Motor Company. He also worked for Bob Sherman, his stepdad, at Bob’s Service Station. Other jobs included Krovoza Plumbing, Yankton Beverage Distributing, Boomer’s Bar and most recently in maintenance at the Human Services Center.
Jerry married Grace Gunderson on November 28, 1959, in Luverne, Minnesota. Jerry’s stepdad, Bob Sherman, taught Jerry and his brother, Gary Boom, to hunt and fish which they both loved to do. Jerry and Gary were very close to their mother, Dorothy Sherman, who worked very hard to provide them and their sisters a home and food on the table.
Since retiring, Jerry and his best friend, Bill Schaefer, spent many hours and days attending auction sales. They loved their time at these sales and developed many friendships at the sales. Jerry always had a story to tell after attending one. He loved Yankton history and was always looking for a collectible to purchase that would tell the story of Yankton. He sold many items he collected, but he also gave many away to friends who had a connection to the piece he had purchased. Jerry was a batboy for the Yankton Terry’s and a good left handed pitcher for the Legion Baseball Team. He loved having coffee with his buddies at Gramp’s, solving world problems and hearing the daily gossip.
Survivors include his brother, Gary Boom of Yankton, South Dakota; two sisters, Sharon Smith and Carol Boom both of Yankton; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Grace on May 16, 2019; son, Kelly Huntley; mother, Dorothy Sherman and stepfather, Bob Sherman.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Tyler Hanson and all the nurses and staff at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and the Avera Hospice staff. Also, a special thank you to Bill Schaefer and Brenda Haberman for their caring help they gave Jerry.
Memorial may be directed to Avera@Home Hospice Program.
