The definition of an Irish matriarch: Stubborn. Sassy. Didn’t take guff from anyone. Quick wit. Resilient. Loved. Leota M. (Owens) Conroy passed away on July 29, 2022, at the age of 93.

The Mass of Christian burial will be on September 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church 416 S. Walker St. Vermillion, SD.