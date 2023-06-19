Dean Specht, age 83, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on June 24, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Parish, Dean and Judy Specht Scholarship at Mount Marty University, or Avera Long Term Care and Hospice.
Dean was born November 5, 1939, to Edward and Mildred (Southwick) Specht in Coleridge, NE. He grew up in Coleridge, graduated from Coleridge High School in 1957 and Wayne State College in 1961. He received a master’s degree from the University of South Dakota in 1969. Dean was united in marriage with Judith Cox in Oto, Iowa in 1961. He taught high school students and coached for two years in Tilden, NE, before moving to Hartington, NE, where he taught and coached at Cedar Catholic for six years. Living in the Hartington community and working with the students and student athletes were very positive experiences.
Dean, Judy and family moved to Yankton, SD, in 1969. Dean served Mount Marty College as Athletic Director, Dean of Students and Vice President for Student Life for 36 years until his retirement in 2005. Students, the college and the Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery were the joy of his professional experiences.
Dean was a member of the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Board, Knights of Columbus, Yankton Park and Recreation Board, Quarterback Club, Optimist Club, MMC Lancer Club, MMC Lancer Hall of Fame Committee, and Yankton Little League Baseball program. Dean cherished his home, wife Judy, and their four sons Mike, Chris, Dan and Pat, his daughters-in-law Cary, Stephanie, Deb, and Anne, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include Judy, his wife of 61 years; son, Michael and wife Cary of Gilbert, AZ; son, Christopher and wife Stephanie of Yankton and their daughters: Taylor (Nate) Lax and daughter Eden of Brandon, SD; and Whitney, and her fiancé Jeremiah of Sioux Falls, SD; son, Daniel and wife Debra of Yankton and their daughters: Jayna (Cody) Silvernail and daughter Quinn, and sons Maverick and Beckett of Brandon, SD; Regan and her fiancé Zach of Sioux Falls, SD; and Cameryn and her fiancé Ben of St. Louis, MO; son, Patrick and wife Anne of Omaha, NE and their children: Riley, Graceanne and Sarah of Omaha; sister-in-law, Beverly Specht of Coleridge, NE and many nieces and nephews.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Milly; his brother, Jim of Coleridge, NE; and sister, Patsy of Bremmerton, WA.
