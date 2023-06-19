Dean Specht

Dean Specht, age 83, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on June 24, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.