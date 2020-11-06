Barbara M. Healy, 88 of Irene passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Avera Majestic Bluffs Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral Mass will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Columba Catholic Church rural Irene, with burial to follow in St. Columba Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to mass. The mass will be for immediate family only due to the COVID restrictions.
Masks will be required during the visitation. Please practice social distancing.
For obituary and online condolences visit hansenfuneralhome.com .
