Betty Cwach, age 75, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota following complications from pneumonia.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Bob Lacey officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also continue one hour prior to the funeral at church.
Pallbearers are her nieces and nephews: Dan Cwach, Kevin Cwach, Katie Parham, Chad Larsen, Jeff Grossenburg, Jenna Huck, Lori Schoning, Ted Teegarden, Mary Beth Teegarden, and Andrea Sanford.
Betty was born on May 18, 1947, in Yankton, South Dakota to Edward and Violet (Hlavac) Cwach. She was baptized and confirmed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1965. Betty attended the University of South Dakota, where she earned a degree in Spanish with a minor in French.
Betty lived in Michigan and Denver, Colorado, before moving to San Francisco, California, where she lived for 17 years. While in San Francisco, she attended the University of San Francisco and obtained a master’s degree in counseling. Betty returned to Yankton in 1991 as a caregiver for her mother following a stroke, and then worked at Human Services Center until her retirement. Betty loved to work and meet new people; after her retirement, she continued to serve the community, including through her work at her current employer, Menards.
Betty’s greatest joy in life was her family. She treasured her close relationships with her parents and siblings and was a proud aunt to 10 nieces and nephews and 10 great-nieces and nephews. She loved to shower her family with gifts, and her festive spirit always made holidays an adventure. Betty lit up every room she entered, and her light with remain in our hearts forever.
Betty loved to carry on the Czech tradition of baking, especially kolaches, and share her creations with family and coworkers. Every summer, you could find Betty planting an assortment of new flowers to brighten her yard. She loved to experiment with fashion and will be remembered fondly for her unique personal style and her passion for finding the best deal when online shopping.
Betty is survived by her sisters, Bonni Teegarden of Pleasantville, Iowa, Maggie Larsen of Cottage Grove, Minnesota and Jan (Robin) Grossenburg of Yankton; sister-in-law, Mary Cwach of Yankton; 10 nieces and nephews; and 10 great-nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Cwach; and brother-in-law, David Larsen.
