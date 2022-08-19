Betty Cwach, age 75, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota following complications from pneumonia.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Bob Lacey officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.  