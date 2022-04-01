Phyllis Mach, 51, of Tyndall, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services are 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Wagner Community Church in Wagner. Burial is in the Lakeview Cemetery, Lake Andes.

Visitation will be at the Wagner Community Church on Thursday from 5-7 p.m.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.