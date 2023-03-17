Arlo Watchorn

Arlo A. Watchorn, age 95 of Yankton, SD passed away peacefully Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Scripture Service Sunday, March 19, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home.