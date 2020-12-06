Erwin Hansen, age 76, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Frankfort Cemetery in rural Crofton, Nebraska.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The funeral will be livestreamed on Erwin’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Face coverings and proper social distancing are required for those attending the service.
