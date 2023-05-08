Myrdes Steffen

Myrdes Ruth Steffen, 103, of Menno, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center in Menno.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Menno with Rev. Brian Moseman officiating. Inurnment will be in the Menno Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Livestreaming of Myrdes’ services can be found at https://my.gather.app/remember/myrdes-steffen.