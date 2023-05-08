Myrdes Steffen

Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Onsite Crematory is assisting with arrangements.
Myrdes Ruth Steffen was born in Fairbault, Minnesota, to William J. and Edna (Pofahl) Stefffen on November 20,1919. Nine years later, she was joined by her sister Lucille. She was baptized December 18, 1919, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairbault and confirmed July 1, 1934, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Scotland, South Dakota.
As a young girl, Myrdes worked on her parents’ farm, helping with the animals and fieldwork. She also worked with her mother, learning to cook, bake, can and preserve fruits and vegetables, as well as sew, knit, crochet and tat.
Myrdes moved with her parents into Menno in 1954. She then worked for three years as a nanny for the Rigo family. From 1957-1968, Myrdes worked at Hertz Meat Market. After this, Myrdes took a job at Dale Electronics, where she was a line assembler for 16 years. She then retired in 1984 at age 65.
Through the years, Myrdes helped her sister Lucille raise five daughters, teaching them fundamental homemaking skills. Myrdes made holidays so much fun for the girls, hiding Easter baskets filled with Easter eggs that she dyed with them and sewing Christmas dresses for them.
Although Myrdes lived a simple life, she found joy in making and giving away her homemade goodies to the mailman, the grocery delivery person, or any lucky person who happened to stop by.
In 1982, Myrdes enjoyed going on a fall foliage bus trip to New England. She liked to travel and made many trips across the country to visit friends and family. She really wanted to go to Alaska but never made it there.
Myrdes lived in the James Valley Apartments in Menno for about 20 years and then moved to the Menno-Olivet Care Center after a fall, where she resided until her death on May 4, 2023, at the age of 103.
Myrdes is survived by her five nieces, Ricki (George) White, of CO; Nancy Maynard of WA; Holly Edelbrock of WA: Lori Janzen of Watertown, SD; and Robin (Scott) Kimble of CO, as well as three great-nephews and two great-nieces; and five great-great nephews and nieces. She is also survived by a special friend, Kay Smidt, who was always there for Myrdes and was considered by her family as if she were part of it.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, and one great-nephew, Tyler Janzen.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a memorial tribute to Menno-Olivet Care Center or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Menno.
