Lyle L. Stemper, age 71, of Mission Hill, South Dakota, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral services to celebrate Lyle’s life will be 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. The funeral will be livestreamed on Lyle’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Military honors will be provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 in Yankton following the funeral.
Visitation is from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Lyle L. Stemper was born October 5, 1949, in Huron, South Dakota to Cecil and Phyllis (Ames) Stemper. He grew up in Mitchell, South Dakota and graduated from Mitchell High School. He then enlisted into the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War on the USS Mullany before becoming a corpsman for the Navy. After the war, Lyle returned to Mitchell and attended Mitchell Technical Institute, graduating with a Med Tech Degree. He married Nellie Juarez on April 17, 1971 in Mitchell and worked in Mitchell for a while before moving to California where he worked at Loma Linda University Medical Center. They lived in California for 30 years before moving to Yankton, South Dakota in 1998 to be closer to family. Lyle worked at Applied Engineering in Yankton until his retirement.
Lyle was a quiet, hardworking family man. He loved music and enjoyed Jazz and all types of music. He enjoyed dancing and took dance classes with Nellie and even danced competitively. His favorite dance was the Waltz. He was an avid Lakers and Dodgers fan and enjoyed woodworking and most recently started sketching and drawing.
Survivors include his wife, Nellie Stemper of Mission Hill, South Dakota; son, Chad (Jennifer) Stemper of Yankton, South Dakota; two grandchildren: Alisha and Zachary; two great grandchildren: Gabriel and Nicholas; three sisters: Rita (Bob) Van Norman of Spearfish, South Dakota; Dawn Wirth of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Gyla Bittner of Yankton; two brothers, David (Lynette) Stemper of Tennessee and Phillip (Lori) Stemper of Mitchell, South Dakota; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 14, 2021
