Cyril F. Wubben, age 87 of Fordyce, Nebraska died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton, SD.
Cyril Francis was born on February 1, 1933 in Fordyce, Nebraska to Raymond and Alma (Arens) Wubben. He attended school for ten years and then began helping his father on the family farm. Cyril married Coletta Johanna Mauch on June 13, 1956 in Menominee, NE. Cyril continued to farm until he retired in 2006. At that time they moved into Fordyce.
Cyril was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, church council, and also a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. He was a board member of Farmers Union Coop in Fordyce and also at Cedar Security Bank. Cyril and Coletta enjoyed taking bus trips all over the United States. He also enjoyed doing carpenter work. Cyril was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and had many friends.
Cyril is survived by his wife Coletta of 64 years of Fordyce; eight children and spouses Betty (Jerry) Gross of Randolph, Donna (Rich) Boeckman of Wynot, Ann (David) Jones of Norfolk, David (Jill) Wubben of Hartington, Debora (Charles) Donnelly of Las Vegas, NV, Lorie (Brice) Pinkelman of St. Helena, Darrell (Jennifer) Wubben of Crofton, Donald (Dion) Wubben of Fordyce; son-in-law Bill Arens of Yankton, SD; 29 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; six siblings and spouses Betty (Harold) Eickhoff of Hartington, Daniel (Diane) Wubben of Yankton, SD, Geralda (Dean) McGregor of Hartington, Jean Marie Lammers of Hartington, Claudette (Doug) Sternhagen of Hartington, Chuck Wubben of Yankton, SD; sister-in-law Janice Wubben of Yankton, SD.
Cyril was preceded in death by his parents Raymond (Alma) Wubben; daughter Carol Arens; son-in-law Bill Burbach; grandson Austin Wubben; great grandson Jaxyn Beins; brother Marcus Wubben; brothers-in-law David Thoene, Thomas Lammers; sister-in-law Marla Wubben.
