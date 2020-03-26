Gladys M. Lien, 91, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg.
Arrangements are pending with the Hansen Funeral Home in Irene.
Updated: March 27, 2020 @ 12:25 am
