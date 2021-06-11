Michael Anthony Rossiter died on June 7, 2021 in Yankton at the age of 85 due to kidney and heart failure. Michael was a poet, a philosopher and a theologian who loved life. He founded the Society of Bartimeaus after his favorite Bible passage creating S.O.B. pins for society members.
Michael was born to Florence Lase Rossiter and C. Lawrence Rossiter on August 25, 1935 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. He was baptized at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. He attended Holy Trinity schools and Campion Jesuit High School. He was drafted in 1955. He served in the United States Army for two years active duty in Germany in the 7th Army, V Corps, 267th Armored Field Artillery. He graduated from the Creighton University in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.
Michael married Theodora Horn at St Cecilia’s Cathedral in Omaha on August 4th 1962. The couple moved to Yankton in the summer of 1963 and started the Rossiter Insurance Agency. In 1993 Michael sold his agency and began doing real estate appraisals.
He enjoyed his family, his church, reading, politics and flying.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
He is survived by his children, Cecilia Marie Rossiter of Lincoln, NE, Lawrence Dominic and Mise (Ogoye) Rossiter of Saint Cloud, MN, Peter Anthony Rossiter of Yankton, Rachel Mary Trabelsi of Exeter, NH, John Gavin and Iris (Mintz)Rossiter of Burke, VA, Martha June Rossiter of Rapid City, SD, and five grandchildren.
“He is no more. He is not here. His meteoric genius has ceased to be, his noble heart to beat. But there are thoughts of his, generous sentiments, liberal views, enlightened principles of his, which death could not strike down. These shall dwell among us.” — Thomas Meagher, Irish Nationalist.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. July 30 at Sacred Heart Church, 509 Capitol St, Yankton followed by an Irish Wake 4:00 p.m. at the Black Orchid, 121 West 3rd St., Yankton.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 12, 2021
Commented