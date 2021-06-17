Rodney K. Frazier, age 63 of Yankton, SD passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
A Celebration of Rod’s Life is planned for 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Rod’s home in Yankton.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton is assisting the Frazier family.
Rodney K. Frazier was born on May 26, 1958 in Reno, Nevada to Donald and Angela Frazier. He spent his childhood years in Livermore, CA through middle school till his family moved to Yankton, South Dakota.
In 1971 Rod began working at Sunshine Food Market over the years, he was also employed by the Human Services Center. Last but not least, Rod worked for the Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan upon retiring due to his health issues.
Rod loved nature and anything to do with the beauty of this world. Rod was also known for the love of his “best friend.” (Gus) Rod would sign every birthday and greeting card Rod and Gus. If you knew Rod, you’d be well aware of his love for music, as well as his impressive album collection.
Left to cherish his memory are his siblings. Ladonna Richards of Smith River, CA; Frank Frazier of Hayward, CA; Darcy Flood of Marty, SD; Ross Frazier of Avon, SD; and Alan Frazier of Yankton, SD and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 18, 2021
Commented