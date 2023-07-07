Clifford Herrboldt, 92, of Menno passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, under hospice care at Dougherty Hospice House of Sioux Falls.  

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Salem Reformed Church in Menno with the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating.  Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.