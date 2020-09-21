James Walloch, 84, of Yankton passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton.
Those that wish are encouraged to participate through live streaming of James’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
