Grace Manwaring Gregg passed away on July 12, 2020, at the Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point, South Dakota.
Grace was born August 29, 1923, in Uintah County, Vernal, Utah, the daughter of Ivy Lena Gardiner and Enoch LaVell Manwaring. Grace was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints throughout her lifetime.
Grace attended a little country school through the sixth grade. She graduated from Uintah High School, class of 1941. Following high school, Grace worked at a saddle company making saddle cinches for several years. She then worked for the local newspaper, doing office work as well as printing the newspaper and wedding announcements. Grace then went on a two-and-a-half-year mission for her church to Texas. Later in life, she also served a stake (area) mission and several Indian missions to the Ute Indian reservation in Fort Duchesne, Utah.
Grace worked at First Security Bank in Vernal, Utah, for fifteen years. The bank president asked Grace to serve as the first President of the Charter Credit Union Women’s Club, which she did for several years. Grace also served on the Stake Young Women’s Board working with Vernal area youth. In 1970, Grace was honored as the Vernal Woman of the Year, awarded to her during a special open house held on November 26, 1970.
Grace married Donald B. Gregg on December 12, 1974, in the Salt Lake City Temple. The two have resided in Vermillion, South Dakota, since that time. Grace helped on the farm with the livestock and walked soybeans with multiple crews of young people. Grace served first as the president and later as the secretary of the Clay County Extension Club. She also helped with the 4-H and Clay County Fair for many years. One year, she was thrilled when she was awarded a blue ribbon for her homemade bread. Grace also enjoyed ringing hand bells in the senior group, the “Celestial Bell Choir” with the United Church of Christ for five years. Grace enjoyed service, including delivering Meals on Wheels, helping with the county Red Cross and assisting with local American Cancer Society drives.
As an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she had many opportunities to serve in the Vermillion and Yankton areas. She worked with the children and youth. She also participated regularly in the Relief Society, which is the church’s women’s organization. Grace served as Relief Society President four times, twice in the Yankton Branch and twice in the Vermillion Branch. She also served as Primary President and Young Women’s President.
Grace dearly loved working in her garden. She enjoyed canning and often made a big variety of pickles, pickled okra and dilly beans. She dried fruits and vegetables in a homemade dehydrator that Donald built for her to use. Many throughout the Vermillion and Yankton area received the fruits of her labor, as she made it a point to share her fruits and vegetables with many neighbors and friends.
Grace had a massive stroke in June 2004, which left her mostly homebound. She was able to remain in her home until 2016 with the help of her husband, Donald, her kind neighbor, Marilyn Trefz and others. Since 2016, she has resided at the Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point where she received great care. She had much support from her church family, dear neighbors and friends. Her family also gave her tremendous support and encouragement.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three sisters: Lola (Vere) Wilson, Laura (Lavell) Simmons, and Estel (Dee) Kidd; and one brother, David Manwaring. Grace is survived by her sisters-in-law, Bonnie Pearson and Elsie Stibral, her brother-in-law, Dee Kidd and many dearly loved nieces and nephews. Although Grace was not blessed with children of her own, she played an important role in the lives of her nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly for all the support that she gave them. She is also survived by dear friends, the Kennedy Family. Grace helped to take care of Jimmy Kennedy when he was an infant, while his mother finished college at Vermillion. Caring for Jimmy was a blessing, because it helped Grace adjust to living in South Dakota.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 2 p.m. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 12:30-1:30 p.m., following social distancing guidelines for COVID-19. The church is located at 20 Mickelson Drive in Vermillion, South Dakota. The burial will follow the service at the Bluff View Cemetery in Vermillion under the direction of Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion.
Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 16, 2020
