Alice A. Goeken, age 88, of Scotland, SD, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital Avera in Scotland.A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 29, at Scotland Community Church. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Scotland. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Thursday, October 28, at Goglin Funeral Home in Scotland.
