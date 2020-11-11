Mary Schaefer-Roper, 62, of St. Helena, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating. Due to the COVID restrictions, face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
