James Robert Trudell, age 77 of Yankton, SD passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Private family visitations were 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD.
James Robert Trudell born August 31, 1943 in Niobrara, NE. He graduated high school in Ft Pierre, SD and enlisted in the US Army (Rangers) where he served his country for 26 years. James retired and worked for the Veterans Administration and retired. He moved back to his home in Santee, Nebraska and worked for his tribe until he retired in 2017.
James is survived by his youngest daughter, Terri Anne Trudell and her three sons of Colorado Springs, CO; his grandson, Evan Walker Trudell of Yankton, SD; granddaughter Micaela Trudell and grandson Elias Eugene Trudell of Colorado Springs, CO; children of Joanne; and his friend, Jo Colombe.
James was preceded in everlasting life by his wife, Tammy (Min Cha) Trudell; his daughter, Joanne Trudell; and his mother and father.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 12, 2020
