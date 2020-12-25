Allen James Clark, 64, of Vermillion, South Dakota passed away on Tuesday, November 17, at his home.
Celebration of Allen’s Life will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at The Eagle’s Club, 114 W. Main Street in Vermillion with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial of ashes will be interred in Bluff View Cemetery with military honors conducted by Clay Co. Post #3061 at 4:00 p.m. on Monday with Pastor Elmer “Sandy” Aakre presiding.
Allen was born on October 31, 1956 in Vermillion, the son of Alfred Robert and Geraldine Ruby (Hansen) Clark.
He attended Vermillion High School and obtained his GED, he enlisted in US Marine Corps for four years serving his country. After he was discharged from the military, he returned back home and spent several years as a caregiver to his parents in their final years.
Allen was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and made many friends there. He often attended Duck’s Unlimited events. He will be missed by many people who knew and loved him.
Allen is survived by his siblings, Charles (Carol) Clark of Vermillion, Norma (Dennis) Ferdig, Larry (Gladys) Clark all of Elk Point, SD, and Donna (Dan) Enderson of Benson, MN; twelve nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 26, 2020
