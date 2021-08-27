John Wiebelhaus, age 48 formerly of Fordyce, Nebraska, died after a brief illness in Norman, OK on August 25, 2021 with his family by his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce, Nebraska with Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.
Visitation will be on Monday, at church, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
Pallbearers will be Nick Beringer, Justin Leise, Marshall Wiebelhaus, Brandon Wolff, David Wiebelhaus, Tim Mech, Jared Wiebelhaus, and Mark Wiebelhaus.
John was born on February 12, 1973 in Osmond Nebraska to Daniel and Mary (Alvarez) Wiebelhaus. He grew up in Fordyce, Nebraska and attended Cedar Catholic High School. John graduated from Cedar Catholic in 1991.
John worked for BNSF railroad for a number of years prior to owning and operating Wiebelhaus Enterprises where he conducted tree and carpentry work. He soon went back to the railroad and was the roadmaster for the Nebraska Northeastern Railway. For the last 9 years, John worked for Watco in South Texas as a terminal manager and also in Oklahoma City, OK as a general manager.
John married his wife Sarah on April 23, 1999, and together they had three sons, Jacob, Benjamin, and Samuel. They had their marriage blessed in the Catholic Church on July 22, 2016.
John was a family-oriented man who loved to spend time with his family. John shared his love for sports with his three sons, and along with Sarah, was their biggest supporter in their athletic endeavors. John was an avid fisherman, vehicle and motorcycle enthusiast, and loved his job. He was not one to turn a blind eye to someone who needed help. John was a mentor to many people, and touched the hearts of many.
John is survived by his wife, Sarah Wiebelhaus (Norman, OK); sons, Jacob Wiebelhaus (Vanderbilt, TX), Benjamin Wiebelhaus (Norman, OK), and Samuel Wiebelhaus (Norman, OK); mother Mary Wiebelhaus (Fordyce, NE); brothers and sisters, Daniel (Carla) Wiebelhaus (Freedonia, WI), Rodney (Cindy) Wiebelhaus (Fordyce, NE), Angelina Wiebelhaus (Hartington, NE), Alan (Barb) Wiebelhaus (Riley, KS), Therese Wiebelhaus (Fordyce, NE), Laurie (Allen) Leise (Hartington, NE), Robert (JoAnn) Wiebelhaus (Fordyce, NE), Michael (Julie) Wiebelhaus (Norfolk, NE), Bridget (Don) Whitmire (Hartington, NE), and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Wiebelhaus, and his sister, Francine Wolff.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 28, 2021
