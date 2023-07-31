Robert Soukup

Funeral Mass for Robert J. Soukup, 97, of Wagner, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by Rosary/Wake services at 7 p.m.