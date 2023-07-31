Robert Soukup

Funeral Mass for Robert J. Soukup, 97, of Wagner, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery with military honors.
Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by Rosary/Wake services at 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Robert “Bob” Joseph Soukup, the son of George and Mary (Cuka) Soukup, was born on a farm south of Wagner on October 17, 1925. He passed from his earthly life and entered through the gates of his new heavenly home on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Lake Andes Sr. Living Center in Lake Andes, SD. Bob had attained the age of 97 years, 9 months and 11 days.
At the age of 2, he and his family would move to another farm south and west of Wagner. At age 5, another move would land him 7 miles south and 3 miles west of Wagner. It would be here that he would help his family create a four-generation family farm.
He was drafted into the Army with orders to fight in the Korean War. He boarded a bus at the courthouse in Armour and headed for Sioux Falls.
On Monday, January 20, 1953, Robert married his honey, Marie Cimpl, at the Catholic Church in Dante, SD. Together they made their home on the family farm south of Wagner. They were blessed with 5 children. Together they worked hard raising their family, along with raising hogs, cattle, chickens and farming. He raised his children with lots of chores and taught them to be responsible and to have a good work ethic. He enjoyed raising cattle and riding his horse, Queenie. In the fall while rounding up cattle out of the hills at their Joe Day Bay pasture, he could be seen on Queenie, then heard cracking his long leather whip as he herded the cattle up toward the corral. As the years passed, he would form a partnership with his sons, Robert J Soukup & Sons. In May of 1982, Bob and Marie moved into town. Bob drove every day to the farm. In 1995, he retired from the partnership, but continued to drive truck during harvest, work cattle, run errands and help whenever needed. He took great pride in watching his sons carry on his passion for farm life.
Bob was an active member of St. John Catholic Church of Wagner, where he served for many years as a eucharistic minister and usher. He was a Third Degree Knight of the Wagner Knights of Columbus and would have received his 80-year membership pin this October. In 2009, the Robert J Soukup family was awarded the State Knights of Columbus Family of the Year. He was a member of the Catholic Workman, the American Legion Post 11, and VFW Post 7319 where he received his 65-year membership pin in Nov. 2022. He was a past member of the Wagner Rural Fire District, NFO, and the Wagner Cemetery Board. In 2010, he and Marie were chosen as the Parade Marshalls for Wagner’s annual Labor Day Celebration.
Bob was a proud veteran and a very brave man. He was honored to have fought for his country and had great respect for the American Flag. In May 2008, he was awarded the Purple Heart Medal for his bravery in combat. On January 12, 2016, he was honored at a ceremony honoring Korean War veterans at our South Dakota State Capitol, in Pierre, SD. He was personally awarded the Ambassador of Peace Medal by the South Korean official, Minister Sungchoon Park. This award was in appreciation of the US soldiers that helped to bring peace to their country during a time of war. On May 7, 2019, at the age of 92 years, Bob had the privilege of being chosen as one of veterans to travel to Washington, DC, on Honor Flight #700, accompanied by his grandson, Jared Soukup. It was a trip they would both remember forever.
Bob was a strong, kind and humble man. He was not a prejudiced person or quick to judge. He had morals. Bob believed that you didn’t buy something unless you could pay for it and you took care of what you did buy, because you worked too hard for it. He took great pride in all that he did, and he took care of all that he owned. Things had to be cared for and in their place. He did things right the first time. He didn’t put anything off till tomorrow if there was a chance that it could still be done today. He was a very honest man and a very helpful friend and neighbor. He was a man of his word and when he shook your hand it meant something. He gave respect and expected it in return. His faith in God was strong and true. He practiced it daily. The rosary was prayed every day and when he and Marie drove around or traveled, they prayed it together. Their rosaries were always with them. It was this strong faith that would carry him through many tough times in his life. It was this strong faith that made him tough and not bitter. It was this faith that made him the strongest and softest man that his family would ever know. We will all miss his gentle hugs, his firm handshake and hearing him say “I love you, too.”
Thankful for having such a loving father are children: Karen (David) Kuhlman, Richard “Dick” (De Ella) Soukup, Ronald “Ron” (Denise) Soukup, and Karol (Doug) Kniffen; grandchildren: Dan (Teanna) Kuhlman, Joe Kuhlman, Jill (Nick) Cotton, Janelle (Mike) Bormann, Randy Soukup, Riley (Lisa) Soukup, Ryan Soukup, Trina (Otto) Fousek, III, Kristi (Grant) Olson, Jared (Sayde) Soukup, Lori (Clif) Kayl, Scott (Carroline) Kniffen and 23 great-grandchildren; sisters, Eleanor Andersh and Mary Cimpl; sister-in-law, Evelyn Cimpl; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and special family friend Craig Bastemeyer.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marie, his son, Bobby; his parents, George and Mary Soukup; his brother Raymond A Soukup; and brothers-in-law: Robert Andersh, Charles, Wes and John Cimpl, and Leonard Nedved; and sisters-in-law, Albina Soukup, Irene Cimpl, and Frances Nedved.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 1, 2023
Commented