Peggy Lou Wedel, age 75, of Bagley, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Regency Park Nursing Home in Jefferson, Iowa with her children by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue on Thursday one hour prior to services.
Peg was born in Bakersfield, CA, on May 28, 1947. The family relocated to Nebraska where Peg was raised by her parents Vesta (Bacon) and Robert (Bob) Beig. Peg attended Hartington public schools, graduating in 1965. After graduation she moved to Omaha, NE, with a friend to enter the workforce.
Peg married the love of her life, Paul Wedel, on July 29, 1967. Together they had two children, Scott and Bobbi. The family lived in many different places where they managed motels until they settled in Blair, NE, in 1986. Upon arrival in Blair, Peg began working as a bus driver for Blair Community Schools and a night dispatcher for the Washington County Sheriff’s office. Peg truly loved and enjoyed “her kids” on the bus and treated them as her own until she quit driving in 2002 to take the position of Director of Communications for the sheriff’s office. She served in that position until her retirement in August 2014. After her retirement she and Paul moved to Bagley, IA, to enjoy a quiet small-town life. Peg liked being busy, however, so she decided to take a job working as part-time security at the Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson, IA, where she worked until she made the decision to permanently retire.
A hard-working and fiercely loyal person, Peg gave 100% to everything she did and everyone she loved. One of her favorite pastimes was spending time with her family and enjoying attending her grandchildren’s activities. Peg enjoyed traveling to see new places, home improvement projects, playing her organ and collecting English Bulldog and Boston Terrier statues, a breed she and Paul loved to raise. Her biggest passion, aside from her family, was baking. There is not a family member, co-worker or friend who was not lavished with her love by delicious baked goods.
Peg is survived by her husband of 55 years, Paul of Bagley, IA; children, Scott (Paula) Wedel, Bennington, NE, Bobbi (Jim) Lutmer, Perry, IA; grandchildren, Erik (Shannon) Wedel, Omaha, NE, Brittnie Wedel, Panama City, FL, Lyndsie (Jordan) Ferraro, LaVista, NE, Jakob Wedel, Bennington, NE, and Molly Lutmer, Perry, IA; sisters, Charlotte Jones, Thornton, CO, Jancy Snook, Hartington, NE, and DeAnn (Sue) Beig, Nashville, TN; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Vesta Beig; parents-in-law, Clinton Wedel and Viola Grote; sister, Jeannie Fourtiner; brothers, Charles (Danny) Hourigan and Robert (Bob) Beig.
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation later to the care facility and hospice service who provided her with excellent care.
