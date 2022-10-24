Peg Wedel
Peggy Lou Wedel, age 75, of Bagley, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Regency Park Nursing Home in Jefferson, Iowa with her children by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.