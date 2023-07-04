Wade Isaacs

Wade D. Isaacs passed away on June 29, 2023, at Mercy One Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa, following surgery and numerous health issues.
Wade was born on June 22, 1959, in Freeman, SD, to Richard and Judith Isaacs. He was raised on the family farm north of Scotland. He attended school in Scotland, graduating in 1978. Following graduation, he joined the Marine Corps and served for 4 years on the USS Constellation. He was in the Persian Gulf during the time of the Iran Hostage situation. His time in the service was his proudest achievement. After some health issues, he was honorably discharged and returned to the farm. He farmed for several years and then went to work for Sioux Falls Tower, climbing and repairing communication towers. His health again caused him to retire. His final working years were spent working for an area farmer. After several bouts with cancer, he was on disability.
Leaving to mourn his passing, are his sister, Alita (Roger) Guthmiller; one nephew, Brett (Rachel) Guthmiller and their four children; nieces, Heidi (Drew) North and Jenna (Martin) Hinrichs; his special “adopted daughter,” Gazmyne Johnston, Tyler Grosz and their two boys, Zayden and Clyde, whom he considered his grandchildren. He is also survived by his many friends and his family at West Winds. His humor and wit will be remembered by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Judy Isaacs.
A time of memories will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in West Winds dining room in Scotland beginning at 5:30 p.m. A short service, by Pastor Andy Bueber, will begin at 7 p.m.
