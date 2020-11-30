Roger Arden Crandall, 75, of Norfolk, Nebraska, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his residence.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Tuesday at church from 12:30-2 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Commented