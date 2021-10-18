Guy Lee Hendrickson, born in Sioux City, Iowa on June 23, 1957, to Paul and Sally Hendrickson, was received with joy at his forever home on October 12, 2021, at the age of 64 years, 3 months and 19 days.
Guy was Paul and Sally’s firstborn child, the oldest of three. Guy accepted Christ as his Savior at the age of twelve, under the ministry of Pastor Doug DeNeui, in Nebraska City, Nebraska. He attended several different schools in Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska before the family settled in Running Water, South Dakota. Guy graduated from Springfield High School in 1976. He attended Springfield College where he majored in Automotive and graduated from Central Community College in Hastings, Nebraska with a degree in Diesel Mechanics in 1987.
Guy worked with his father on a Missouri River barge as a deck hand before beginning his 20 plus years of employment as a mechanic at Groseth Motor in Yankton, South Dakota. He obtained a job at Shur-Co in 2002 where he worked for 17 years as the equipment operator of the Trumpf 200. He always hoped that someday he would be able to return to work alongside the many people he enjoyed at Shur-Co.
On February 21, 2021 Guy married his wife, Cindy (Yost)in Bon Homme County at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Donna Hendrickson. Guy and Cindy had dated during high school and reconnected after 40 years just to discover that God’s plans are always perfect and on time.
Guy was a man with a strong work ethic. He wasn’t afraid to do what needed to be done to care for those he loved. Before/after work and on weekends, you could find Guy working additional jobs, from caring for maternal grandparents, taking care of his family’s homestead in Running Water, fixing and rebuilding cars for others, caring for nieces and nephews, providing whatever he could for his stepdaughter, along with answering mechanical questions from family, friends, and complete strangers. Upon retirement Guy had planned on opening his own business working and rebuilding cars in Running Water.
Guy loved his God, country and family deeply and completely. He loved reading and learning about American history, rock and roll music, NASCAR, guns, wrestling, anything that had to do with Dale Earnhardt, antique and secondhand store shopping, being on the Missouri River, hunting, participating in pool tournaments, driving fast cars, spending time teasing and visiting with others, and being his wife’s best friend and the love of her life.
Guy’s attitude regarding his failing health was amazing. When anyone would ask him how he was doing, Guy would reply, “It’s just another hurdle. It will be alright.” Even with dialysis three times a week plus undergoing cancer treatment there was never a word of complaint. He prayed daily for the doctors and nurses that took care of him during dialysis, radiation and his cancer treatments and thanked God for their expertise and kindness toward him.
So very thankful and blessed for having shared his life are his wife, Cindy; his mother, Sally Hendrickson; siblings, Troy (Donna) and Paula Hendrickson; his stepdaughter, Alisha Drury, and her children, Lilith and Lucian Drury; his Aunt Anita (Rocco) Minino; Aunt Pauline (George) Coddington; Aunt Audry (Bud) Hartman and Aunt Ann Hendrickson; and his lifetime best friend, Marlin DeJong, along with many other relatives and friends. Guy was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Guy’s Celebration of Life Services will be on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Friedensburg Bible Church. The church is located at 30992 406th Avenue, Avon, S.D. Lunch reception to follow.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 19, 2021
Commented