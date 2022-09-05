Paula Tuttle Sep 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paula Tuttle, 62, of Wagner, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Community Memorial Hospital in Wagner.Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the United Methodist Church in Wagner. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner.Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the Wagner Cancer Group or the Pink Ladies. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated Sep 2, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Elementary School Secretary - Crofton Community School Sep 2, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesDakotah MendesWagner Couple Sentenced In Child’s DeathCedar County Woman Arrested After Escape, PursuitCity Approves Funds For SAC Fitness FacilityMary Ann RidgwayWarrants Provide More Info In Laurel HomicidesLeta HansenHauger Named New YAA DirectorJames JufferDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: ‘Enough Is Enough’ (78)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (58)Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (38)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (35)The FBI, Trump And The Need For Patience (29)Letter: Civic Duty (29)Student Loan Debt: The Past And Future (26)Biden’s Solution For High Gas Prices (20)Letter: ‘Come Home’ (19)Letter: Moms Are Miracles (16)Letter: Human Embryology (14)Letter: How Democracies End (13)Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (13)Letter: ‘11th Hour Conversions’ (11)Letter: ‘School Is Home’ (11)Insulin Cap: Why Is There Resistance? (10)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Letter: Speed Limit Issues (7)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (6)Driver Wanted: Agencies Hindered By Vacancies (6)Letter: Problem Solving (5)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (2)Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (2)Bridges To Remember (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)The City And The Summit Center (1)Gun Disconnection? (1)Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)City OKs Aquatics Center Funds Plan (1)Letter: Senseless Deaths (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: Call to Arms, Part I (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
