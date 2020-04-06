Gordon Joseph Wiebelhaus of Crofton, Nebraska died on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence under Hospice care.
No funeral services are being planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska.
Gordon was born on April 18, 1949 in Crofton to Walter and Eva Betty (Jackson) Wiebelhaus. He grew up in Crofton and attended St. Rose Elementary school and graduated from Crofton High School in 1967. After high school, Gordon entered the Sioux City Barber College in August of 1967 and graduated from the Omaha Barber College the following August. Gordon enlisted in the U.S. Army on September 13, 1968 and in February of 1969 he was sent to Vietnam until February of 1970. He then served in Korea from 1970 to September 13, 1971. Gordon was on active reserve status for a few years after returning home. Gordon married Suzanne Wertz on July 1, 1989 at the First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Gordon worked for several Hog Confinements in Geneva and Hartington, Nebraska prior to him raising his own hogs, sheep, chickens, and turkeys for a while in Crofton. He then began barbering in Niobrara, Wausa, Crofton, and Yankton, SD. In 1996 his son, Tom joined him at the barbershop. Gordon retired from the barber shop in January of 2011.
Gordon was an avid baseball fan — New York Yankees — and also played baseball and participated in the “Old Timers” games. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton American Legion Post #128, and the Ernest Bowyer VFW Post #791 in Yankton. He loved fishing and was a good golfer and bowler. Gordon loved “hanging out” at the “Donkey Stall” at Wiebelhaus Recreation in Crofton and was often referred to as “Doc” by many. He was the master of — one liners!
Gordon is survived by his wife Suzanne of Crofton; two children Tom (Tracie) Wiebelhaus of Crofton; daughter Kara Lee Kinney of Vermillion, SD; grandson Jaxon Wiebelhaus of Crofton; two brothers Gary (Gale) Wiebelhaus of Omaha, NE; Brian (Deb) Wiebelhaus of Crofton; sisters Sandy (Rich) Genovese of Fairview, TX, Marianne (Dale) Merkel of Crofton; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Eva Wiebelhaus; nephew Troy Wiebelhaus in infancy; parents-in-law Robert and Renee Wertz.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 7, 2020
