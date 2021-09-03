Eric W. Roozen, 51, of Gayville died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the First United Methodist Church in Yankton with the Rev. Rick Pittenger officiating. Burial will be in the Gayville Cemetery in Gayville.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7 p.m. The family requests that face coverings be worn for those attending the funeral and visitation.
