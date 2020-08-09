Emmet Arthur Fluent, 83, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, under Hospice care, surrounded by family at his son Troy’s home in Lawton, Iowa.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post #5283.
Visitation will be on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral. You may view the livestream of the funeral at https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/.
