Russell Bentley, age 64, of Huron, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
His wishes to be cremated and his family to have a private service will be honored at a later time.
Russell William Bentley was born November 22, 1956, to William and Verna (Sparks) Bentley in Yankton, SD. Russ grew up, attended school and continued to live in the Yankton area, even after meeting his future wife, Pat in 1975.
On July 31, 1976, Russ married Patricia Baltzer at the United Methodist Church in Olivet, South Dakota. They stayed in the Yankton area until moving to Huron in 1989. Huron is where they raised their two sons, Steve and Travis, and resided until his passing.
Russ enjoyed his career as a truck driver for various companies until retiring from Stan’s in 2014. His favorite truck to drive was Peter Bilt. Outside of driving truck, you could find him at home taking care of the house with his boys. During the later years of his life, he enjoyed watching movies on either the Hallmark or Sci-Fi channels while snacking on his peanut M&Ms. Russ would keep to himself until a witty quip came to mind and then he’d spark a conversation with the room.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Bentley; mother, Verna (Bill) Hojem; one sister, Sandy; one brother, Ron; his mother-in-law, Ruth; and his father-in-law, Ruben.
Grateful for having shared in his life are his wife of 45 years, Pat of Huron; two sons, Steve (Orlando Bain) Bentley and Travis (Melissa) Bentley, both of Sioux Falls; one sister, Connie (Jim) Mors of Yankton; one brother, Rick (Linda) Bentley of Yankton; and one sister-in-law, Rochelle Baltzer of Sioux Falls.
