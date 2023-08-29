Virginia ‘Ginny’ Keller

Virginia L. “Ginny” Keller, age 91, of Menno, SD, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, SD.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church, Menno, SD, with Rev. Morgan Hendershott officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD.