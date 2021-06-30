Shirley A. Kaiser age 86 of Crofton, Nebraska passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, NE with Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee, Nebraska at a later time. Visitation will be from 9:30 until service time on Wednesday morning at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska.
Honorary pallbearers will be Shirley’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Shirley Ann Kaiser was born on November 1, 1934 in a little house west of Lindy, Nebraska to Frank and Marie (Ehlers) Paulsen. Shirley attended Crofton High School. On August 25, 1953, she married Daniel A. Kaiser at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, Nebraska. To this union, five children were born.
Shirley loved her bingo, scrapbooking, putting puzzles together and cardinals. She also enjoyed embroidering and doing quilt blocks. Shirley was a homemaker and also worked for Avon for 45 years. She was a member of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers.
Shirley is survived by five children and spouses Debbie (Myrle) Gilsdorf of Bloomfield, NE, Diane (Clair) Arens of Crofton, NE, Duane Kaiser of Crofton, NE, Dennis Kaiser of Crofton, NE, Dean (Carrie) Kaiser of Fruitland, ID; 10 grandchildren Jason (Sarah) Strom, Jill & Garett Carnell, Nick (Tabatha) Gilsdorf, Sarah (Corey) Freidel, Jennifer & Todd Hoebelheinrich, Jeff & Kelsey Arens, Michael & Jessica Arens, Sarah & Victor Ramos, Ashley (Scott) Sterett, Tiffany & Cody Fletcher; 23 great grandchildren; two brothers, Darold (Dee) Paulsen of Crofton, Donnie (Bonnie) Paulsen of Crofton; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Wiebelhaus of Omaha, NE, Sheila Kaiser of Cincinnati, OH; and brothers-in-law, Carrol (Corinne) Kaiser of Mauston, WI, Ronnie (Mary) Kaiser of Mauston, WI, and Duane (Karen) Loecker of Crofton, NE.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Kaiser on March 18, 2018 at the age of 88; her parents, Frank and Marie (Ehlers) Paulsen; baby brother Gary; sisters-in-law, Shirley Loecker, Lagardis Ellis; brothers-in-law, Dennis Wiebelhaus, Darold Kaiser and Wayne Ellis.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 1, 2021
Commented