Michael Gorseth

Michael E. Gorseth, age 56, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 11 at Grace Community Church in Cranberry Township, PA. Burial will be held at a later date in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Mike was born on August 18, 1966, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Merton and Donna (Hasker) Gorseth. He grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1985. He attended college at Mankato State and USD before moving to Pittsburgh. Mike worked as a Territory Manager for Cagent Vascular and worked in the vascular medical industry for over 25 years.
Mike was passionate about sports and fitness and could be found in the gym every morning. He spent many years serving as a Seneca Valley youth football coach and volunteering his talent as a drummer for Grace Community Church’s worship team. He was most happy when he was with family and friends. Mike adored his children and was a proud father. He will be remembered for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Mike is survived by his children Tanner and Hannah Gorseth (Cranberry Township, PA), his mother Donna Gorseth (Yankton), his sister Kris (Brad) Binde, his nephews Jace, Reid, and Ty Binde (Yankton), mother of his children Kimberly Gorseth (Cranberry Township, PA), special friend Rebecca Bibri (Seven Fields, PA), an aunt, uncle, and cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his father Merton Gorseth and infant son Samuel Gorseth, as well as his grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Mike’s family requests that you give the gift of love to those in your life. Hug them while you can and tell them how much they mean to you every single day.
