Megan Lemon, age 64, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, surrounded by her family, following a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay or on Megan’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a vigil service and rosary at 7:00 p.m.
The family would prefer memorials be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic School at 509 Capital Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078.
Pallbearers are Scott Lemon, Chris Hunhoff, Mike DeBolt, Andy Barkley, Ron Barkley, Patrick McKenna, and Michael Elgin Lemon.
Megan Lemon was born February 27, 1958, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Elgin and Ann (Keating) Lemon Jr. She grew up in Yankton and attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated from Yankton High School in 1976. She then attended Mitchell Technical College in Mitchell, South Dakota graduating from their culinary program. She returned to Yankton and worked various jobs in the food industry. Megan was blessed with the arrival of her daughter, Ryan Maeve of April 14, 1981.
Megan was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Care Club in Yankton. She enjoyed flowers, cooking, and looking through house planning books. She enjoyed spending time with her Care Club friends and especially enjoyed living with her brother K.C. and the time they were able to spend together.
Survivors include her daughter, Ryan Lemon of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; four brothers: Mike (Cheryl) Lemon of Yankton, South Dakota; John (Colleen) Lemon of Campbell, California; Brendan Lemon of New York City, New York; and David (Di) Lemon of Omaha, Nebraska; four sisters: Deborah Lemon of Yankton; Lee (Ron) Barkley of Yankton; Mollie McKenna of Omaha, Nebraska and Felton, California; and Becky (Mike) DeBolt of Omaha; Godmother, Pecky Kelly; Godson, Patrick McKenna; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, K.C. Lemon and brother-in-law, Rick McKenna.
