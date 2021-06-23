Doral Olivia Schroeder age 87 of Wynot, Nebraska passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot, Nebraska with Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot.
Visitation will be on Thursday, at church from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 6:30 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
Urnbearers will be Ethan Schroeder, Evan Schroeder, Aubrey Vasquez, Shane Hilbrands, and Melissa Melcher.
Doral was born on June 17, 1934 to Maurice and Julia (Wiebelhaus) Ketter at Fordyce, NE. She attended school at District 1 Wynot for 1st and 2nd grade, then moved with her family to California. The family moved back to Wynot in her freshman year, where she graduated with the class of 1951. Following high school, she worked at Sacred Heart Hospital as a Dictaphone stenographer.
Doral married Don Schroeder on June 25, 1960 and to this union 3 children were born.
Doral was a homemaker for the first 11 years of their marriage and when the children were older, she went to cosmetology school and graduated in 1971. She opened a beauty shop in her home and worked there for 30 years. Doral helped with a lot of fish fries and worked for Wynot Insurance for 4 years later in her life. Then she retired to take care of Don and herself. Doral was a member of the Sacred Heart Alter Society and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Doral enjoyed watching her children participate in Wynot sports and attended many activities. Later she followed her grandsons playing football for the Yankton Bucks. She always watched and cheered whenever a Nebraska Huskers football or volleyball game was on.
Doral is survived by two sons Kirk (Jeanne) of Yankton, SD and Kary (Diane) of Rock Rapids, IA; sisters Norma Foster of Wynot, Linda Stodola of Fremont, brother Stanley of Ponca, NE and sister-in law Nadene Ketter of Wynot, five grandchildren Aubrey Vasquez of Kearney, NE, Ethan (Sarah) Schroeder of Kearney, Evan Schroeder of Yankton, Melissa (Mike) Melcher of Jasper, MN, Shane (Allison) Hilbrands of Iowa City, IA and three great grandchildren Maddox, Emma and Samuel.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Don, daughter Keely, infant brother Ronald Ketter and brother Maurice Ketter, Jr., sisters Sandra Ketter and Lucy Holdorf, brothers-in-law Glen Foster and Milo Stodola.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 24, 2021
Commented