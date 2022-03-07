Marilyn Ann Pietz, age 75 of Tripp, SD passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at St. Benedict Health Center in Parkston.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Goglin Funeral Chapel in Tripp.

The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 11 at Friedens Reformed Church, also in Tripp.

