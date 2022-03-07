Marilyn Pietz Mar 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marilyn Ann Pietz, age 75 of Tripp, SD passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at St. Benedict Health Center in Parkston.Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Goglin Funeral Chapel in Tripp.The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 11 at Friedens Reformed Church, also in Tripp. Goglin Funeral Home, Tripp www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family of Marilyn Pietz. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 2-bedroom, 1-bath house, big backyard, close to schools & parks Updated Mar 4, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Full-time Fuel Delivery and Operations Position - Farmers Pride 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCindy VornhagenRobert KuchtaTwo Men Arrested For Drugs, ForgeryDaily Record: ArrestsCarole KoletzkyA Good Sign For YanktonIs There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota?Judy FischerMichael NissenDean Mackeprang Images CommentedLetter: An Unnecessary War (66)Letter: Saving Democracy (53)Cold War Shivers (51)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (33)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (27)Letter: One Year Later (27)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (22)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (18)Letter: Check The Facts (17)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (14)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (9)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (9)Letter: Protecting Children (8)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (7)Letter: Women’s Health (6)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Letter: Clean Energy (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
