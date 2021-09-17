Tyler Drappeau, 35, of Vermillion died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Sanford Vermillion.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the YST Community Center in Marty. Burial is in the Cedar Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Wagner.

Wake services will begin Monday at the Marty Community Center.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.