Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Ackerman

Kenneth “Kenny” Robert Ackerman, age 65, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Dean Schroeder officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 PM on Monday at Mission Hill Cemetery in Mission Hill, South Dakota.