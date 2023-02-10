Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Ackerman

Kenneth “Kenny” Robert Ackerman, age 65, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Dean Schroeder officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 PM on Monday at Mission Hill Cemetery in Mission Hill, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are: Tom Bruder, Dan Schenkel, Greg Ackerman and Nick Schenkel. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Kenny’s friends from ABS.
Kenny was born July 18, 1957, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Kenneth and Carol (Diede) Ackerman. Kenny was born with many medical issues but had survived and thrived throughout his life. He received educational training in the Yankton area and was involved with Ability Building Services for many years and has been well taken care of by them. Kenny worked for JoDean’s Restaurant for a short time and then began working at Fry’n Pan Restaurant, which he continued for 25 years before retiring. In his retirement, he enjoyed going to the library, The Center and watching and collecting movies. He was a big fan of the character, Batman. When his health declined, he moved from his apartment to an ABS group home and had lived there for over 2 years.
He is survived by four sisters: Sharon Bonrud of Athena, Texas; Barbara (Tom) Bruder of Yankton; Linda (Dan) Schenkel of Yankton; and Jackie (Jon) Grosdidier of Douglas, Wyoming; two brothers: Larry Ackerman of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Greg Ackerman of Yankton; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Ackerman.
