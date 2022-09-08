Charles Michael Gust, 70, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

Visitation is Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Funeral Home, 7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, following by service at 3 p.m. Private burial will be at a later date.